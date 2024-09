Sabalenka, scor uluitor!

The QUICK handshake from Qinwen Zheng to Aryna Sabalenka 😂.

Qinwen was NOT pleased after how she did not close the gap vs Aryna. #usopen

🎥 @sluggahjells https://t.co/0Jah30n7H4 pic.twitter.com/vIJkEmRh5v

— The Whole Delivery (@TWDTV1) September 4, 2024