Actor ucis de rechin (foto)

Tamayo Perry, unul dintre actorii din cel de-al patrulea film din seria „Piraţii din Caraibe”, a murit duminică după ce a fost atacat de un rechin în timp ce făcea surfing în largul insulei Oahu din Hawaii, transmite BBC. Avea 49 de ani.

Un apel a fost făcut privind un bărbat care părea să fi suferit mai multe muşcături de rechin lângă plaja Mālaekahana de pe coasta de nord a oraşului Oahu.

Tamayo Perry, care era şi salvamar, a fost declarat mort de către paramedici după ce a fost adus la mal cu un ski jet.

El l-a interpretat pe unul dintre piraţii din „Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides” (2011), al patrulea film al francizei.

Perry a avut, de asemenea, roluri în „Lost”, „Hawaii Five-0”, „Blue Crush” şi „Charlie’s Angels 2” şi a apărut într-o reclamă Coca-Cola.

 

