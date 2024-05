Imagini de la funeraliile lui Raisi, mort cu elicopterul

Mii de oameni participau marti la funeraliile președintelui iranian Ebrahim Raisi, care a murit duminică în accidentul de elicopter.

Cu steaguri și portrete ale președintelui, participanții la funeralii au pornit marți, la ora locală 9, dintr-o piață centrală din orașul Tabriz, unde Raisi se îndrepta când elicopterul său s-a prăbușit duminică.

A farewell ceremony for Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi and other crew members who died in a helicopter crash is taking place in Tabriz at the Imam Reza Mausoleum. Meanwhile, the head of the crisis management organization confirmed to IMNA that one of those killed in the plane… pic.twitter.com/p9AX8m2Qrn — S p r i n t e r F a c t o r y (@Sprinterfactory) May 21, 2024

Today’s funeral procession of our „hated” president and his companions in the city of Tabriz Piers. President Raisi’s helicopter crashed near this city. The main funeral ceremony will take place in Tehran tomorrow. But go on caricaturing Iran and backing the #GazaGenocide. https://t.co/ddPwXorabZ pic.twitter.com/obVaZQAjFy — Seyed Mohammad Marandi (@s_m_marandi) May 21, 2024

#BREAKING

People of Tabriz bid farewell to the bodies of President #Raisi and his companions. pic.twitter.com/t8lGCx40Mh — Tehran Times (@TehranTimes79) May 21, 2024

Bodies of President Raeisi, companions being carried in funeral procession in Tabriz for transfer to Qom #PeoplesPresident pic.twitter.com/qdMaIQb6mh — Press TV 🔻 (@PressTV) May 21, 2024