8 februarie 2024, 19:35 (I.R.) Actualitate, Extern 3

S-au întețit protestele fermierilor în Italia. Agricultorii italieni ameninţă că intră cu utilajele pe străzile Romei sau că vor merge cu tractoarele la Festivalul Sanremo. La Bergamo, ei au intrat cu utilajele pe străzi. Au afişat bannere cu mesaje precum – ”Aţi vrut sclavi, aţi găsit rebeli”, ”Lăsaţi-i să muncească pe mama şi pe tata!” sau ,,Făina din greieri să o mâncaţi voi”. Agenția Reuters a remarcat faptul că, în timp ce în Franţa şl Germania protestele s-au mai domolit, s-au intensificat în Spania şi Italia.

