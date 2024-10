A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck eastern Turkey 🇹🇷 today, the @EMSC European Mediterranean Seismological Center said the quake was at a depth of 9 kilometers (5.6 miles) below the earth

Syria’s 🇸🇾 state agency said the earthquake was felt by residents of Deir Ezzor, Aleppo and… pic.twitter.com/nisut84Car

— Saad Abedine (@SaadAbedine) October 16, 2024