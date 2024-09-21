Imagini teribile în Italia

Ploile aduse de ciclonul Boris au provocat inundaţii mari şi în nordul Italiei. Străzi. maşini şi case au fost acoperite de ape.
🌊🌀#Italyfloods#Italy🇮🇹. A series of #floods continue in the Emilia-Romagna and Apulia regions caused by #Cyclone Boris
The first 2 videos – flash flooding in #Modigliana
flooding in #Bagnacavallo (3d video)
flooding in #Cotignola (4th video)#ClimateCatastrophe https://t.co/XvWD55eNHZ pic.twitter.com/pDjWfohLoV
— Irene (@irene_makarenko) September 20, 2024
Extreme weather events like the devastating flooding in Northern Italy this week serve as a stark reminder that it’s not too late to act to avoid the worst impacts of #ClimateChange and protect communities affected by worsening extreme weather.#Boris #Italy #EmiliaRomagna pic.twitter.com/AX2jBAbwlE
— EDF (@EnvDefenseFund) September 20, 2024
The decaying cut-off upper low associated with Storm Boris is dumping tons of rain over the Emilia-Romagna region in Italy causing life-threatening and catastrophic flash flooding. The impact of this storm across Europe is becoming truly historic. @vigilidelfuoco pic.twitter.com/tRWigA40va
— Nahel Belgherze (@WxNB_) September 19, 2024
🇮🇹😱 In northern #Italy, entire streets are being flooded due to heavy rains, and people are being evacuated from rooftops.
Local media report that over 1,000 people have already been rescued in the Emilia-Romagna region.
This comes after the devastating Cyclone „Boris,” which… pic.twitter.com/35W23sWJtB
— UATV English (@UATV_en) September 19, 2024
🇪🇺 Europe continues to be hit by severe flooding, with storm Boris in northern Italy. The EU will allocate €11B to the countries affected by Storm Boris, and €50B to Ukraine.
In Budapest, the Danube burst its banks and flooded the Hungarian parliament. 👀 pic.twitter.com/icNExPelgE
— SputnikSpreader (@VasBroughtToX) September 20, 2024
Severe flooding in #Cotignola has submerged vast areas following the overflow caused by the exceptional rainfall from Storm Boris in the Ravenna region. #Alluvione #Italy #Ravenna#StormBoris #Flooding #Storm #Tempesta #Boris #TempestaBoris
pic.twitter.com/3R21cK8lQB
— Mr. Shaz (@Wh_So_Serious) September 19, 2024
