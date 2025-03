Terenul de golf al lui Trump, vandalizat

Furie a celor care susţin cauza pro-palestiniană. Terenul de golf din Scoţia al lui Donald Trump a fost vandalizat de activişti pro-palestinieni în cursul nopţii, relatează Sky News.

Pro-Palestinian activists staged a protest at Donald Trump’s Turnberry golf course in Scotland. Buildings were smeared with red paint, holes were dug up, and „Gaza is Not 4Sale” was sprayed across a green.#Trump #Scotland #Palestine pic.twitter.com/k4ScQjq2R6 — British Pakistani Index (@PakistaniIndex) March 8, 2025

🚨BREAKING🚨 Donald Trump’s iconic Scottish golf course is vandalised by pro-Palestinian protesters as clubhouse is defaced with red paint and enormous ‘Gaza is Not For Sale’ slogan is painted across a greenhttps://t.co/0QJ4ePAInF pic.twitter.com/ydyNBHYrZr — Grifty (@TheGriftReport) March 8, 2025

Palestine Action has marked Donald Trump’s golf course in Scotland. Gaza will not surrender and neither will we. https://t.co/VOLHycgGDl — Lowkey (@Lowkey0nline) March 8, 2025

De asemenea, un bărbat s-a urcat sâmbătă dimineaţă pe celebrul turn din Londra care adăposteşte ceasul Big Ben, arborând un steag palestinian.