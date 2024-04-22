(VIDEO) Inteligența artificială – Mona Lisa cântă rap

Microsoft a lansat noua sa tehnologie AI care poate face o imagine statică să se miște în funcție de un material audio. Au publicat si un videoclip generat cu ajutorul inteligenței artificiale în care Mona Lisa, din pictura lui Leonardo Da Vinci, cântă o piesă rap.
Microsoft just dropped VASA-1.
This AI can make single image sing and talk from audio reference expressively. Similar to EMO from Alibaba
10 wild examples:
1. Mona Lisa rapping Paparazzi pic.twitter.com/LSGF3mMVnD
— Min Choi (@minchoi) April 18, 2024
