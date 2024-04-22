(VIDEO) Inteligența artificială – Mona Lisa cântă rap

22 aprilie 2024, 19:46 (V.N.) Actualitate, Tech 1

Microsoft a lansat noua sa tehnologie AI care poate face o imagine statică să se miște în funcție de un material audio. Au publicat si un videoclip generat cu ajutorul inteligenței artificiale în care Mona Lisa, din pictura lui Leonardo Da Vinci, cântă o piesă rap.

