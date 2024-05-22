La americani (VIDEO) Tornadă nebună. Pagube ca după război

22 mai 2024, 09:04 (I.R.) Actualitate, Extern 1

Greenfield, un mic oraş din Iowa, a fost măturat de o tornadă puternică, ucigând mai multe persoane şi rănind altele.

Case au fost transformate ruine.

„Această tornadă a devastat o bună parte din acest oraş”, a declarat un purtător de cuvânt al poliţiei.

Abonează-te acum la canalul nostru de Telegram cotidianul.RO, pentru a fi mereu la curent cu cele mai recente știri și informații de actualitate. Fii cu un pas înaintea tuturor, află primul despre evenimentele importante, analize și povești captivante.
Recomanda
(I.R.) 10017 Articole
Author

Extern 

1 Comentariu

  2. “ucigând mai multe persoane şi rănind altele.“ Dacă era vorba de Federația Rusă sau altă țară neagreată de Occident se anunțau morții și raniții cu celeritate. Dacă Doamne ferește era vorba de România se perpelea Opoziția și se întreceau ziariștii să umfle cifrele.

    Răspunde

Lasă un răspuns

Adresa ta de email nu va fi publicată.


*


Precizare:
Ziarul Cotidianul își propune să găzduiască informații și puncte de vedere diverse și contradictorii. Publicația roagă cititorii să evite atacurile la persoană, vulgaritățile, atitudinile extremiste, antisemite, rasiste sau discriminatorii. De asemenea, invită cititorii să comenteze subiectele articolelor sau să se exprime doar pe seama aspectelor importante din viața lor si a societății, folosind un limbaj îngrijit, într-un spațiu de o dimensiune rezonabilă. Am fi de-a dreptul bucuroși ca unii comentatori să semneze cu numele lor sau cu pseudonime decente. Pentru acuratețea spațiului afectat, redacția va modera comentariile, renunțînd la cele pe care le consideră nepotrivite.