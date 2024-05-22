Greenfield, un mic oraş din Iowa, a fost măturat de o tornadă puternică, ucigând mai multe persoane şi rănind altele.

Case au fost transformate ruine.

„Această tornadă a devastat o bună parte din acest oraş”, a declarat un purtător de cuvânt al poliţiei.

My view from the back seat with Team Dominator today as this tornado pounds the daylights out of some wind turbines near Greenfield, Iowa. pic.twitter.com/lt9GeacSQe — LocalMan Weather (@localmanweather) May 22, 2024

Check out this whip-like vortex in the #tornado south of Greenfield, Iowa with @theScantman on the controls. Full 4K video is on YT WATCH: https://t.co/SQHq4Cwmwg pic.twitter.com/FyBbaHxUuV — Reed Timmer, PhD (@ReedTimmerUSA) May 22, 2024

#Tornado went right through downtown #Greenfield #Iowa. Drone flight from one end of town to the other shows catastrophic destruction. Please find an appropriate way to donate to the town. pic.twitter.com/yKeJGS99vo — WxChasing- Brandon Clement (@bclemms) May 21, 2024

When the thrill of the chase becomes absolute horror! Please pray for Greenfield, #Iowa. This is absolutely devastating. pic.twitter.com/uf7lCTRs3r — Mobile Weather Office (@MobileWxOffice) May 21, 2024