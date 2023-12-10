(VIDEO) Tornadă ucigașă la americani. A măturat tot

O tornadă şi furtuni puternice au devastat părţi ale statului american Tennessee. Cel puțin șase oameni au murit.
Hendersonville Tennessee tornado pic.twitter.com/zwTmcUnQRj
— D Khan (@khan75687750) December 10, 2023
We need to pray.
A massive tornado has touched ground north of Nashville, Tennessee.
Pray for the victims. Pray for Nashville.
— Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) December 9, 2023
🇺🇸 | Child among 6 killed in Middle Tennessee tornado outbreak.
At least six people died on Saturday in a catastrophic tornado outbreak that struck Middle Tennessee.
Authorities report that three individuals, two adults and a child, lost their lives in Clarksville.
Another… pic.twitter.com/GpZVla9Cf8
— Breaking News (@PlanetReportHQ) December 10, 2023
Shocking Footages of the Clarksville, Tennessee Tornado. #tnwx #wxtwitter
📸: Joshua, Brandon Copic, & Caleb pic.twitter.com/JpByP6WyA3
— SevereWeatherClips (@SevereWxClips) December 10, 2023
NOW: More video of the aftermath in Hendersonville, Tennessee tornado pic.twitter.com/huClb0juCN
— Farguss Media (@fargussmedia) December 10, 2023
Crazy tornadoes 🌪️ in Tennessee tonight ‼️ This is off my back deck, you can hear the 🌪️ tornado, we survived with no damage, others not ok, 6 reported deaths so far 🙏 #Tennessee #Tornado #weather #storm #stormdamage pic.twitter.com/wI511Tc3uv
— James Pleickhardt (@JamesPleickhar2) December 10, 2023
fara paduri care sa inconjoare comunitatile (Regina Maria a facut paduri in jurul tuturor oraselor) ai intemperii.