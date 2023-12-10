(VIDEO) Tornadă ucigașă la americani. A măturat tot

O tornadă şi furtuni puternice au devastat părţi ale statului american Tennessee. Cel puțin șase oameni au murit.

Clădiri au fost transformate în moloz şi localităţi au rămas fără electricitate după ce fenomene meteo extreme au lovit părţi din statul aflat în sudul SUA.

Pray for the victims. Pray for Nashville.

A massive tornado has touched ground north of Nashville, Tennessee.

We need to pray.

🇺🇸 | Child among 6 killed in Middle Tennessee tornado outbreak.

At least six people died on Saturday in a catastrophic tornado outbreak that struck Middle Tennessee.

Authorities report that three individuals, two adults and a child, lost their lives in Clarksville.

Another… pic.twitter.com/GpZVla9Cf8

— Breaking News (@PlanetReportHQ) December 10, 2023