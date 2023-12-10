(VIDEO) Tornadă ucigașă la americani. A măturat tot

10 decembrie 2023, 09:05 (I.R.) Actualitate 1

O tornadă şi furtuni puternice au devastat părţi ale statului american Tennessee. Cel puțin șase oameni au murit.

Clădiri au fost transformate în moloz şi localităţi au rămas fără electricitate după ce fenomene meteo extreme au lovit părţi din statul aflat în sudul SUA.

 

  2. fara paduri care sa inconjoare comunitatile (Regina Maria a facut paduri in jurul tuturor oraselor) ai intemperii.

