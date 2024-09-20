Ceva de speriat într-o ţară frecventată de români

20 septembrie 2024

Incendiile de vegetaţie au scăpat de sub control în Peru, în vreme ce autoritatile par depăşite de situaţie, dar fac planuri pentru a lupta cu ele. Incendiile au distrus recolte, au provocat daune comorilor arheologice şi au băgat mai multe regiuni în stare de dezastru.

”Sunt scăpate de sub control. Avem nevoie de ajutor”, a spus un pompier.

Preşedintele Dina Boluarte a declarat, miercuri, o stare de urgenţă de 60 de zile în regiunile San Martin, Amazonas şi Ucayali, alocând resurse suplimentare pentru a împiedica incendiile să se răspândească.

Incendiile de pădure sunt frecvente în Peru din august până în noiembrie, fiind cauzate fie de fermieri fie de cei care încearcă să acapareze ilegal terenuri, potrivit guvernului.

  2. Ha, ha! Fix așe-i, românii o făcut cărare căt’ă Peru… O nauă destinație pintru cules, te nghiri ce!

