Ceva de speriat într-o ţară frecventată de români

Incendiile de vegetaţie au scăpat de sub control în Peru, în vreme ce autoritatile par depăşite de situaţie, dar fac planuri pentru a lupta cu ele. Incendiile au distrus recolte, au provocat daune comorilor arheologice şi au băgat mai multe regiuni în stare de dezastru.

”Sunt scăpate de sub control. Avem nevoie de ajutor”, a spus un pompier.

Preşedintele Dina Boluarte a declarat, miercuri, o stare de urgenţă de 60 de zile în regiunile San Martin, Amazonas şi Ucayali, alocând resurse suplimentare pentru a împiedica incendiile să se răspândească.

Incendiile de pădure sunt frecvente în Peru din august până în noiembrie, fiind cauzate fie de fermieri fie de cei care încearcă să acapareze ilegal terenuri, potrivit guvernului.

Local media report that Peru is facing the „largest wildfires of this century,” prompting authorities to declare a state of emergency. The fires have ravaged vast areas, threatening ecosystems and forcing evacuations. pic.twitter.com/yYB72IOvwc

Peru has declared a state of emergency in three regions affected by devastating forest #fires. The blazes have killed at least 16 people in the past three months. Thousands of hectares of land have been burned. #PlanetMatters pic.twitter.com/Ehnd6fYy3F

