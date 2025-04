Eveniment în presa românească din America

The United States Library of Congress has selected your website for inclusion in the Voices: Eastern and Central European Americans Web Archive, which is part of a larger collection of historically and culturally significant websites that have been designated for preservation. The following URL has been selected: http://www.nymagazin.com/en_US/.

The Library hopes that you share its vision of preserving digital content and making it available to current and future generations of researchers. As the internet has become an increasingly important and influential part of our lives, we believe the historical record would be incomplete if websites like yours are not preserved and made a part of it. We also believe that expanding access to the Library’s collections is one of the best ways we can increase opportunities for education and scholarship around the world.