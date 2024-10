Țineţi minte acest nume!

🇩🇪 Justin Engel (17, from Nürnberg) won his ATP debut vs Wong (ATP-133) 7:5, 6:4

☝️youngest Atp-match-winner since Alcaraz 2020

☝️ Reached Challenger quarters (beat Van Asche atp 119) last week

☝️won 4 futures 2024

☝️ ranked outside 1300 in January. Liveranking now: 395

👀

— Jannik Schneider (@schnejan) October 14, 2024