Un fotbalist iubit a decis să-şi încheie cariera

Fotbalistul Joël Matip, 33 de ani, a decis să pună ghetele în cui.

El a fost afectat de un număr tot mai mare de accidentări în ultimii ani.

Internaţionalul camerunez (27 de selecţii) a fost o figură cheie la Liverpool, unde a jucat timp de opt ani, între 2016 şi 2024, după o lungă perioadă la Schalke 04 (2009-2016).

Cu Liverpool, fundaşul central a adăugat la palmaresul său: o Ligă a Campionilor, o Supercupă a Europei, o Cupă Mondială a Cluburilor, un titlu în Premier League, o Cupă FA şi două Cupe ale Ligii.

Big Joel Matip, very underrated. He won everything for us and we signed him for nothing. How proper football careers should begin and end. All the best in the future big man👏 pic.twitter.com/cqDoItZddG

— Lex LFC (@Lex0binna) October 12, 2024