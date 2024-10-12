Un fotbalist iubit a decis să-şi încheie cariera

12 octombrie 2024, 18:15 (V.S.) Sport 1

Fotbalistul Joël Matip, 33 de ani, a decis să pună ghetele în cui.

El a fost afectat de un număr tot mai mare de accidentări în ultimii ani.

Internaţionalul camerunez (27 de selecţii) a fost o figură cheie la Liverpool, unde a jucat timp de opt ani, între 2016 şi 2024, după o lungă perioadă la Schalke 04 (2009-2016).

Cu Liverpool, fundaşul central a adăugat la palmaresul său: o Ligă a Campionilor, o Supercupă a Europei, o Cupă Mondială a Cluburilor, un titlu în Premier League, o Cupă FA şi două Cupe ale Ligii.

