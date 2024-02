Conferința de Securitate de la Munchen. Soția lui Navalnîi îl amenință pe Putin

‘If this is true, I want Putin and everyone around him to know that they will be held accountable for everything they did to our country, to my family.’

Yulia Navalnaya, Alexei Navalny’s wife speaks after her husband’s death.

