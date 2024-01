(VIDEO) Ce-o fi în mintea lui Schwab privitor la țări şi democrație?

In a conversation with #Google founder Sergey Brin, founder of the WEF, Klaus Schwab, delights at the thought of a future without elections: “Digital technologies mainly have an analytical power. Now [we’re going] into a predictive power, and your company is very much involved in it. But then the next step could be to go into prescriptive mode, which means you do not even have to have elections anymore, because we know what the result will be.”

♬ original sound – canamnews