(VIDEO) Fermierii francezi au atacat cu gunoi o secție de Poliție

Fermierii francezi le arată guvernanților că nu se joacă. În Creuse, Franța, fermierii au atacat cu gunoi de grajd o secție de poliție, potrivit unor imagini postate pe rețelele sociale.
🇫🇷 | In Creuse, France, farmers attacked a police station with manure!#Creuse #FarmersProtest #France pic.twitter.com/WwxA7ZYZQu
De asemenea, agricultorii francezi au prins mai multe incendii pe cea mai mare autostradă din Franța.
The French farmers are showing them that they aren’t playing around.
French highways burn in several areas. #France #FrenchFarmers #AgriculteursEnColeres #strike #protests #Macron pic.twitter.com/iinItBzVWc
The A6 motorway leading into Paris is now completely blocked by French Farmers.#France pic.twitter.com/sb9ujKFoZs
FRANCE – Operation ‘Starve Paris’ is pissing off Macron.
His minister announces protectionist measures to stop the import of cheap food.
That will piss off the EU just before an election and erm… wont be enough for the farmers.
Onwards 🔥
MASSIVE🚜🇫🇷
The people of France are lining the streets to show support for the farmers.
Polls show 89% of people SUPPORT the farmers.pic.twitter.com/Cd440K8OX6
Oameni cu sange in vene.
Sper sa traga in ei cum a fost in Olanda