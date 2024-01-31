(VIDEO) Fermierii francezi au atacat cu gunoi o secție de Poliție

Fermierii francezi le arată guvernanților că nu se joacă. În Creuse, Franța, fermierii au atacat cu gunoi de grajd o secție de poliție, potrivit unor imagini postate pe rețelele sociale.

De asemenea, agricultorii francezi au prins mai multe incendii pe cea mai mare autostradă din Franța.

The A6 motorway leading into Paris is now completely blocked by French Farmers.#France pic.twitter.com/sb9ujKFoZs — sonofabench (@therealmrbench) January 31, 2024

FRANCE – Operation ‘Starve Paris’ is pissing off Macron. His minister announces protectionist measures to stop the import of cheap food. That will piss off the EU just before an election and erm… wont be enough for the farmers. Onwards 🔥 pic.twitter.com/bbe1wef0QN — Persephone (@persephvoice) January 30, 2024

MASSIVE🚜🇫🇷 The people of France are lining the streets to show support for the farmers. Polls show 89% of people SUPPORT the farmers.pic.twitter.com/Cd440K8OX6 — PeterSweden (@PeterSweden7) January 30, 2024